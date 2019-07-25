Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks to the media at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin seemingly defuses Donald Trump’s ‘treason’ probe threat to Google over China work
- ‘We’re not aware of any areas where Google is working with the Chinese government that in any way raises concerns,’ says Mnuchin
Topic | US-China tech war
Tech investor Peter Thiel (right) has been a prominent supporter of US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump promises to pursue Peter Thiel’s claim that Google has ‘treasonous’ ties to China
- Offering no evidence, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur said several times this week that the US tech giant was working with the Chinese government
- The president said Thiel, who is a prominent supporter and campaign donor, ‘knows this subject better than anyone’
