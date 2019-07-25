Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks to the media at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin seemingly defuses Donald Trump’s ‘treason’ probe threat to Google over China work

  • ‘We’re not aware of any areas where Google is working with the Chinese government that in any way raises concerns,’ says Mnuchin
Topic |   US-China tech war
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 4:29am, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks to the media at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tech investor Peter Thiel (right) has been a prominent supporter of US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump promises to pursue Peter Thiel’s claim that Google has ‘treasonous’ ties to China

  • Offering no evidence, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur said several times this week that the US tech giant was working with the Chinese government
  • The president said Thiel, who is a prominent supporter and campaign donor, ‘knows this subject better than anyone’
Topic |   Google
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 4:49am, 17 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tech investor Peter Thiel (right) has been a prominent supporter of US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.