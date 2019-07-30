Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the Department of State 230th Anniversary Celebration at the Harry S. Truman Headquarters building on Monday. Photo: AFP
China

‘First thing I do is read about China,’ Mike Pompeo says on US foreign policy priorities

  • US Secretary of State calls Beijing ‘very helpful’ on North Korea, says Washington can work with Chinese on Iran
  • Despite expressing hope for resumption of denuclearisation talks, Pompeo says there are currently no plans for another Trump-Kim summit
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:28am, 30 Jul, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the Department of State 230th Anniversary Celebration at the Harry S. Truman Headquarters building on Monday. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Pompeo will head to Bangkok as a new round of trade talks between US and Chinese negotiators gets under way in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China, North Korea set to top Mike Pompeo’s agenda during trip to Asia

  • US secretary of state will fly to Thailand on Tuesday for Asean regional forum
  • Beijing’s assertive actions in South China Sea expected to be a major topic for discussion
Topic |   South China Sea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:45pm, 27 Jul, 2019

US Secretary of State Pompeo will head to Bangkok as a new round of trade talks between US and Chinese negotiators gets under way in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
