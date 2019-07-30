US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the Department of State 230th Anniversary Celebration at the Harry S. Truman Headquarters building on Monday. Photo: AFP
‘First thing I do is read about China,’ Mike Pompeo says on US foreign policy priorities
- US Secretary of State calls Beijing ‘very helpful’ on North Korea, says Washington can work with Chinese on Iran
- Despite expressing hope for resumption of denuclearisation talks, Pompeo says there are currently no plans for another Trump-Kim summit
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Pompeo will head to Bangkok as a new round of trade talks between US and Chinese negotiators gets under way in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
China, North Korea set to top Mike Pompeo’s agenda during trip to Asia
- US secretary of state will fly to Thailand on Tuesday for Asean regional forum
- Beijing’s assertive actions in South China Sea expected to be a major topic for discussion
Topic | South China Sea
