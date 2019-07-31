Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Pentagon, in 2017. Photo: Washington Post
China

Pentagon rejecting recruits over Chinese relatives and other foreign ties – the same enlistees considered vital to US national security

  • Some of those weeded out had been recruited under programme to use immigrants’ language skills and other abilities
  • New vetting process has delayed enlistments by years, turning more than 1,000 recruits into unlawful immigrants with expired credentials
Topic |   United States
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 5:20am, 31 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Pentagon, in 2017. Photo: Washington Post
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.