China Zhongwang Holdings founder Liu Zhongtian at an interview at Shui On Centre in Hong Kong in April 2009. Photo: Sam Tsang
US indicts Chinese aluminium tycoon Liu Zhongtian over US$2 billion tariff evasion scheme
- China Zhongwang Holdings founder faces charges of fraud and money laundering that carry a maximum prison sentence of 465 years
- Scheme allegedly hatched in 2008 and has continued to present day
