US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump says US to hit US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods with 10 per cent tariff
- Announcement by US president comes as trade talks continue between world’s two largest economies
A farmer harvests soybeans in Maryland, United States. A Chinese government statement on Thursday confirmed that agricultural purchases have resumed. Photo: AFP
China and US offer contrasting views on trade war talks, as Beijing confirms agricultural purchases underway
- China’s Ministry of Commerce confirms state and private companies have begun buying soybeans, pork and sorghum
- However, contrasting statements from each side suggest that a wider deal to end the trade war is not within reach
