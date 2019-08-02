Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China

Donald Trump says US to hit US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods with 10 per cent tariff

  • Announcement by US president comes as trade talks continue between world’s two largest economies
Topic |   Donald Trump
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 2:23am, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A farmer harvests soybeans in Maryland, United States. A Chinese government statement on Thursday confirmed that agricultural purchases have resumed. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China and US offer contrasting views on trade war talks, as Beijing confirms agricultural purchases underway

  • China’s Ministry of Commerce confirms state and private companies have begun buying soybeans, pork and sorghum
  • However, contrasting statements from each side suggest that a wider deal to end the trade war is not within reach
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Orange Wang  

Updated: 10:25pm, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A farmer harvests soybeans in Maryland, United States. A Chinese government statement on Thursday confirmed that agricultural purchases have resumed. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.