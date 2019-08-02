Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Steven Mnuchin wanted to warn China of new tariffs, but Donald Trump said no

  • During tense meeting at White House, president concluded that US officials had come away with nothing at Shanghai trade talks
  • Trump sent tweets announcing new 10 per cent levy on US$300 billion in Chinese goods while Mnuchin and Lighthizer were still in Oval Office
Updated: 7:13am, 2 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump speaking in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump says US to hit US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods with 10 per cent tariff

  • US president’s announcement comes after the latest round of trade talks between the world’s two largest economies
  • Punitive action marks the biggest escalation in the 13-month trade war since May
Updated: 7:09am, 2 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaking in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
