Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China

Aides ‘thought they’d talked Donald Trump out of new China tariffs weeks ago’ but president’s frustration in trade war is boiling over

  • Decision to ratchet up trade war with new tariffs reportedly came after aides thought they’d talked US president out of move weeks ago
  • Trump said to be annoyed over lack of new proposals from China during Shanghai talks
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 3:54am, 3 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A US flag flies over a container ship unloading cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Trade between US and China tumbles in first half of year, data shows, a victim of tariffs

  • China has fallen behind Mexico and Canada as the leading US trade partner
  • The US Commerce Department released its monthly statement on Friday
Topic |   Trade
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Updated: 3:33am, 3 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A US flag flies over a container ship unloading cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.