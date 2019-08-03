US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Aides ‘thought they’d talked Donald Trump out of new China tariffs weeks ago’ but president’s frustration in trade war is boiling over
- Decision to ratchet up trade war with new tariffs reportedly came after aides thought they’d talked US president out of move weeks ago
- Trump said to be annoyed over lack of new proposals from China during Shanghai talks
A US flag flies over a container ship unloading cargo from Asia at the Port of Long Beach, California, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Trade between US and China tumbles in first half of year, data shows, a victim of tariffs
- China has fallen behind Mexico and Canada as the leading US trade partner
- The US Commerce Department released its monthly statement on Friday
