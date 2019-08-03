An undated photo of Zhang Yingying, was murdered in 2017. Photo: University of Illinois Police via EPA-EFE
Slain Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying’s remains may be in US landfill, family told
- Information comes from lawyers for her killer, Brendt Christensen, and was provided under immunity agreement
- Family has repeatedly urged Christensen to reveal what he did with body so they can return it to China for burial
Topic | Chinese overseas
Zhang’s mother said the family had been devastated by her daughter’s murder. Photo: AP
Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying’s killer Brendt Christensen escapes death penalty, gets life in prison
- Illinois man to spend life behind bars after jurors fail to reach unanimous decision on sentence
- Christensen was earlier found guilty of kidnapping and beheading Zhang in 2017
