An undated photo of Zhang Yingying, was murdered in 2017. Photo: University of Illinois Police via EPA-EFE
China

Slain Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying’s remains may be in US landfill, family told

  • Information comes from lawyers for her killer, Brendt Christensen, and was provided under immunity agreement
  • Family has repeatedly urged Christensen to reveal what he did with body so they can return it to China for burial
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:55am, 3 Aug, 2019

An undated photo of Zhang Yingying, was murdered in 2017. Photo: University of Illinois Police via EPA-EFE
Zhang’s mother said the family had been devastated by her daughter’s murder. Photo: AP
China

Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying’s killer Brendt Christensen escapes death penalty, gets life in prison

  • Illinois man to spend life behind bars after jurors fail to reach unanimous decision on sentence
  • Christensen was earlier found guilty of kidnapping and beheading Zhang in 2017
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:20pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Zhang’s mother said the family had been devastated by her daughter’s murder. Photo: AP
