US concerns about Huawei could be addressed with a worldwide cybersecurity organisation, similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to experts. Photo: Reuters
China

Could US’ Huawei worries be solved with global cybersecurity plan?

  • Huawei security chief Andy Purdy calls for ‘a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity risk’
  • Paul Triolo, an expert from a Washington think-tank, says a body similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency is needed
Topic |   US-China tech war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 12:55am, 6 Aug, 2019

Huawei Technologies chairman Liang Hua warned of possible headwinds that Huawei might face in the second half of the year. Photo: Reuters
Gear

Huawei enters period of reckoning for smartphone business as Android resumption hangs in the balance

  • Key components such as the Android OS remain barred for Huawei to use under the US trade ban
  • Android supports essential Google services that are widely used around the world
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Li Tao  

Zen Soo  

Updated: 7:00am, 31 Jul, 2019

