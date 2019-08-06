US concerns about Huawei could be addressed with a worldwide cybersecurity organisation, similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to experts. Photo: Reuters
Could US’ Huawei worries be solved with global cybersecurity plan?
- Huawei security chief Andy Purdy calls for ‘a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity risk’
- Paul Triolo, an expert from a Washington think-tank, says a body similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency is needed
Huawei Technologies chairman Liang Hua warned of possible headwinds that Huawei might face in the second half of the year. Photo: Reuters
Huawei enters period of reckoning for smartphone business as Android resumption hangs in the balance
- Key components such as the Android OS remain barred for Huawei to use under the US trade ban
- Android supports essential Google services that are widely used around the world
