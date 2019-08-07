US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump hints at more trade aid as US farmers suffer ‘body blow’ from Chinese retaliation to tariff threat
- Beijing has halted purchases of US farm products amid escalating trade war
- US agriculture industry could see long-term loss of market share as other countries rush in to fill Chinese orders
US stocks plunged on Monday as investors worry that US President Donald Trump's threatened new tariffs on Chinese imports will worsen trade prospects. Photo: Xinhua
Global financial crisis, recession risks raised as US-China trade war tensions escalate over currency row
- Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers says world at the ‘most dangerous financial moment’ since the 2009 global economy meltdown
- Washington labelled China a ‘currency manipulator’ after the yuan exchange rate dropped to its lowest rate for 11 years on Monday
