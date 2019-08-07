Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China

Donald Trump hints at more trade aid as US farmers suffer 'body blow' from Chinese retaliation to tariff threat

  • Beijing has halted purchases of US farm products amid escalating trade war
  • US agriculture industry could see long-term loss of market share as other countries rush in to fill Chinese orders
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:52am, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US stocks plunged on Monday as investors worry that US President Donald Trump's threatened new tariffs on Chinese imports will worsen trade prospects. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Global financial crisis, recession risks raised as US-China trade war tensions escalate over currency row

  • Former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers says world at the 'most dangerous financial moment' since the 2009 global economy meltdown
  • Washington labelled China a 'currency manipulator' after the yuan exchange rate dropped to its lowest rate for 11 years on Monday
Topic |   Currency war
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 8:07pm, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

US stocks plunged on Monday as investors worry that US President Donald Trump's threatened new tariffs on Chinese imports will worsen trade prospects. Photo: Xinhua
