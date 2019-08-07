People watch footage of North Korea's missile launch at a railway station in Seoul on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Top Chinese banks in spotlight as US investigates how North Korea finances its nuclear programme
- US prosecutors suspect state-owned North Korean bank used Chinese front company to export ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ in coal and other minerals
- China Merchants Bank, Bank of Communications and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank to face daily US$50,000 fine for failing to comply with subpoenas
Topic | North Korea
Trucks cross the bridge connecting China and North Korea in the Chinese border town of Dandong in 2017. Executives of a company based in Dandong have been charged with evading US sanctions by doing business in North Korea. Photo: AP
US charges 4 executives of Chinese company with evading North Korea sanctions and ‘trading with WMD proliferators’
- Owner and employees of Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Co used more than 20 front companies to hide their financial dealings, prosecutors say
- Company is accused of abetting North Korean businesses under sanction for trading in weapons of mass destruction
Topic | North Korea sanctions
