People watch footage of North Korea's missile launch at a railway station in Seoul on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China

Top Chinese banks in spotlight as US investigates how North Korea finances its nuclear programme

  • US prosecutors suspect state-owned North Korean bank used Chinese front company to export ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ in coal and other minerals
  • China Merchants Bank, Bank of Communications and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank to face daily US$50,000 fine for failing to comply with subpoenas
Topic |   North Korea
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:36am, 7 Aug, 2019

Trucks cross the bridge connecting China and North Korea in the Chinese border town of Dandong in 2017. Executives of a company based in Dandong have been charged with evading US sanctions by doing business in North Korea. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US charges 4 executives of Chinese company with evading North Korea sanctions and ‘trading with WMD proliferators’

  • Owner and employees of Dandong Hongxiang Industrial Development Co used more than 20 front companies to hide their financial dealings, prosecutors say
  • Company is accused of abetting North Korean businesses under sanction for trading in weapons of mass destruction
Topic |   North Korea sanctions
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 6:39am, 24 Jul, 2019

