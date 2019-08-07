Channels

A man installing kitchen cabinets, one of the items covered by the preliminary duties. Photo: Shutterstock
China

Commerce sets steep preliminary duties on Chinese-made cabinets

  • Domestic producers say they are being driven out of business by unfairly subsidised imports from China, putting more than 250,000 American jobs at risk
  • US imported US$4.4 billion worth of wooden cabinets, vanities and related components from China last year
Updated: 7:06am, 7 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China

Donald Trump hints at more trade aid as US farmers suffer ‘body blow’ from Chinese retaliation to tariff threat

  • Beijing has halted purchases of US farm products amid escalating trade war
  • US agricultural industry could see long-term loss of market share as other countries rush in to fill Chinese orders
Updated: 6:53am, 7 Aug, 2019

