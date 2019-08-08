Channels

An attendee looks on during the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, in August 2016. Photo: Reuters
China

Chinese government hackers suspected of moonlighting for profit

  • Group called Advanced Persistent Threat 41 using tools typically reserved for espionage campaigns for personal gain, US cybersecurity firm FireEye says
  • While spying on global firms for Beijing, members also used ransomware against game companies and attacked cryptocurrency providers for personal profit
Topic |   Cybersecurity
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:34am, 8 Aug, 2019

Large-scale attacks against cryptocurrency exchanges by North Korea allow the country to generate income. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

North Korean hackers stole US$2 billion to fund weaponry, UN report reveals

  • Experts’ report said large-scale attacks against cryptocurrency exchanges by North Korea allow the country ‘to generate income in ways that are harder to trace’
  • North Korea also continued to violate sanctions by procuring items for the production of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:12pm, 6 Aug, 2019

