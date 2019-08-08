An attendee looks on during the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, in August 2016. Photo: Reuters
Chinese government hackers suspected of moonlighting for profit
- Group called Advanced Persistent Threat 41 using tools typically reserved for espionage campaigns for personal gain, US cybersecurity firm FireEye says
- While spying on global firms for Beijing, members also used ransomware against game companies and attacked cryptocurrency providers for personal profit
Large-scale attacks against cryptocurrency exchanges by North Korea allow the country to generate income. Photo: Reuters
North Korean hackers stole US$2 billion to fund weaponry, UN report reveals
- Experts’ report said large-scale attacks against cryptocurrency exchanges by North Korea allow the country ‘to generate income in ways that are harder to trace’
- North Korea also continued to violate sanctions by procuring items for the production of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction
