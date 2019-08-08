US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump doubles down on China trade strategy
- US president insists eventual gains from elusive trade deal will offset short-term pain and stock market losses
- ‘Our problem is not China,’ Trump declares as he hammers Federal Reserve again for not doing more to cut interest rates
The Chinese yuan depreciated below 7 to the US dollar on Monday for the first time since 2008. Photo: AP
Donald Trump could be ‘laying groundwork for more tariffs’ by labelling China a currency manipulator
- There is no direct US legal provision linking currency manipulation with tariff imposition, but it does free the US president up to take more unilateral action
- Other courses of action include a ban on US government procurement from China, an end to trade talks and an investigation by the International Monetary Fund
