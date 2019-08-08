A view of the Kumtor mine in Kyrgyzstan in May 2011. Photo: Reuters
Kyrgyzstan halts work at Chinese gold mine after 20 hurt in clashes over toxic spills
- Workers and villagers threw stones at each other as 300 locals gathered to demand that operator Zhong Ji Mining stop work
- Protests began after livestock grazing nearby began to die last month, though officials say tests did not show harmful substances from mine
