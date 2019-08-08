An undated photo of visiting Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying, who was murdered in 2017 by Brendt Christensen. Photo: University of Illinois police via EPA-EFE
Slain scholar Zhang Yingying may never be buried in China, father says after learning gruesome details of what happened to her body
- Killer Brendt Christensen told lawyers he had put remains in three bags and thrown them in garbage
- Family wants to create gravesite in US, as authorities say recovering remains from landfill would be expensive and difficult
Topic | Crime
An undated photo of visiting Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying, who was murdered in 2017 by Brendt Christensen. Photo: University of Illinois police via EPA-EFE
Zhang Yingying’s body has never been found. Photo: University of Illinois Police via EPA-EFE
Remains of murdered Chinese student Zhang Yingying may be in US landfill, family told
- Information comes from lawyers for her killer, Brendt Christensen, and was provided under immunity agreement
- Family has repeatedly urged Christensen to reveal what he did with body so they can return it to China for burial
Topic | Chinese overseas
Zhang Yingying’s body has never been found. Photo: University of Illinois Police via EPA-EFE