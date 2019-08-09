The Huawei logo on display in Osaka in May. Photo: Kyodo
US delaying Huawei licences as China stops buying farm goods
- American businesses need special permission to supply goods to Chinese telecoms giant after it was added to trade blacklist over national security concerns
- US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said last week he has received 50 requests and that decision on them was pending
The Huawei logo on display in Osaka in May. Photo: Kyodo
Huawei offers top talent at least five times what their peers are making to join Chinese giant
- Huawei’s latest recruitment drive seeks top global talent in fields of science and mathematics
File photo of Ren Zhengfei speaking during an interview at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China on January 15, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg