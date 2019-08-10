The Foxconn logo is displayed on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City in March 2016. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn admits schoolchildren in China factory worked overnight to build Amazon’s Alexa devices, blaming ‘lax oversight’ by local management
- Newspaper investigation showed hundreds of teenagers did overtime as ‘part of a controversial and often illegal attempt to meet production targets’
- Taiwanese tech giant says it has doubled monitoring of student internship programme with partner schools
Topic | Foxconn
The Foxconn logo is displayed on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City in March 2016. Photo: Reuters