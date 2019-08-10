Channels

The Foxconn logo is displayed on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City in March 2016. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn admits schoolchildren in China factory worked overnight to build Amazon’s Alexa devices, blaming ‘lax oversight’ by local management

  • Newspaper investigation showed hundreds of teenagers did overtime as ‘part of a controversial and often illegal attempt to meet production targets’
  • Taiwanese tech giant says it has doubled monitoring of student internship programme with partner schools
Topic |   Foxconn
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:20am, 10 Aug, 2019

