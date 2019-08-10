Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Macau real estate developer Ng Lap-seng leaving US Federal Court in New York in June 2016. Photo: Reuters
China

Macau billionaire Ng Lap-seng loses US appeal against UN-related bribery conviction

  • Businessman was sentenced to four years in jail for bribing two UN ambassadors to help him build a multibillion-dollar conference centre
  • Ng had hoped to transform Macau into the ‘Geneva of Asia’
Topic |   Macau
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:50am, 10 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Macau real estate developer Ng Lap-seng leaving US Federal Court in New York in June 2016. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.