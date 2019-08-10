Channels

A photo of Zhang Yingying and a box with some of her possessions are seen at her memorial service in Savoy, Illinois, on Friday. Photo: The News-Gazette via AP
China

Slain Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying ‘always looked out for others’, family says as they hold US memorial

  • Daughter gave up scholarship to needier student and tutored those who were struggling in school, father Zhang Ronggao says
  • Relatives still clinging to hope her remains can be recovered despite news that they are buried deep in landfill after brutal murder
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:09am, 10 Aug, 2019

Visiting Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying was who was murdered in 2017 by Brendt Christensen. Photo: University of Illinois police via EPA-EFE
China

Slain scholar Zhang Yingying may never be buried in China, father says after learning gruesome details of what happened to her body

  • Killer Brendt Christensen told lawyers he had put remains in three bags and thrown them in garbage
  • Family wants to create gravesite in US, as authorities say recovering remains from landfill would be expensive and difficult
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:07pm, 8 Aug, 2019

