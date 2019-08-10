A photo of Zhang Yingying and a box with some of her possessions are seen at her memorial service in Savoy, Illinois, on Friday. Photo: The News-Gazette via AP
Slain Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying ‘always looked out for others’, family says as they hold US memorial
- Daughter gave up scholarship to needier student and tutored those who were struggling in school, father Zhang Ronggao says
- Relatives still clinging to hope her remains can be recovered despite news that they are buried deep in landfill after brutal murder
Visiting Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying was who was murdered in 2017 by Brendt Christensen. Photo: University of Illinois police via EPA-EFE
Slain scholar Zhang Yingying may never be buried in China, father says after learning gruesome details of what happened to her body
- Killer Brendt Christensen told lawyers he had put remains in three bags and thrown them in garbage
- Family wants to create gravesite in US, as authorities say recovering remains from landfill would be expensive and difficult
