From left, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Shanghai on July 31. Photo: Reuters
US says it will delay or remove some tariffs Trump set for September 1
- Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is reported to have had a ‘serious negotiation’ on trade with US Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin
Topic | US-China trade war
The US collected 74 per cent more tariffs in June than it did in June 2018, according to a new report. Pictured, a US flag flies over Chinese shipping containers at the Port of Long Beach in California. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s China tariffs cost American businesses and consumers US$6 billion in June, advocacy group says
- ‘Americans are already paying record-high tariffs, and the biggest hit to consumers is still to come on September 1,’ Tariffs Hurt the Heartland spokesman says
- Data from the US Treasury Department shows that as of June 30, it collected US$63 billion in tariffs over the preceding 12 months
