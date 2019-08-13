Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

From left, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Shanghai on July 31. Photo: Reuters
China

US says it will delay or remove some tariffs Trump set for September 1

  • Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is reported to have had a ‘serious negotiation’ on trade with US Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 10:56pm, 13 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

From left, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Shanghai on July 31. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The US collected 74 per cent more tariffs in June than it did in June 2018, according to a new report. Pictured, a US flag flies over Chinese shipping containers at the Port of Long Beach in California. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s China tariffs cost American businesses and consumers US$6 billion in June, advocacy group says

  • ‘Americans are already paying record-high tariffs, and the biggest hit to consumers is still to come on September 1,’ Tariffs Hurt the Heartland spokesman says
  • Data from the US Treasury Department shows that as of June 30, it collected US$63 billion in tariffs over the preceding 12 months
Topic |   US-China trade war
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 10:07pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US collected 74 per cent more tariffs in June than it did in June 2018, according to a new report. Pictured, a US flag flies over Chinese shipping containers at the Port of Long Beach in California. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.