Chinese and US flags fly from a fence at an international school in Beijing in December. Photo: AFP
Six in 10 Americans hold dim view of China amid trade war, survey shows
- Beijing’s growing military power a concern for 80 per cent of those polled
- 24 per cent of Americans regard China as top threat to US for the future
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese and US flags fly from a fence at an international school in Beijing in December. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Japan in June. Chinese analysts say a ‘counter-China’ culture prevails in Washington. Photo: Reuters
Is a China-US cold war inevitable? Chinese analysts say it can’t be ruled out
- Experts hold little hope for relations when ideology starts to define rivalry between Washington and Beijing
- ‘Counter-China’ coalition in US could last beyond Trump years as ‘far-right populists’ take grip of policymaking, they say
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Japan in June. Chinese analysts say a ‘counter-China’ culture prevails in Washington. Photo: Reuters