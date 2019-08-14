Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese and US flags fly from a fence at an international school in Beijing in December. Photo: AFP
China

Six in 10 Americans hold dim view of China amid trade war, survey shows

  • Beijing’s growing military power a concern for 80 per cent of those polled
  • 24 per cent of Americans regard China as top threat to US for the future
Topic |   US-China trade war
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:36am, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese and US flags fly from a fence at an international school in Beijing in December. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Japan in June. Chinese analysts say a ‘counter-China’ culture prevails in Washington. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Is a China-US cold war inevitable? Chinese analysts say it can’t be ruled out

  • Experts hold little hope for relations when ideology starts to define rivalry between Washington and Beijing
  • ‘Counter-China’ coalition in US could last beyond Trump years as ‘far-right populists’ take grip of policymaking, they say
Topic |   US-China trade war
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 1:24am, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Japan in June. Chinese analysts say a ‘counter-China’ culture prevails in Washington. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.