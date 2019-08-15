A poster showing Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen in front of the Xinyuan Steel plant in Anyang, Henan province, in February. Photo: Reuters
US Commerce Department to examine whether Chinese steel is getting around US penalties
- Authorities investigating whether products made with base material from China are being finished and shipped from other countries to avoid steep penalties
- Steel products from China are subject to anti-dumping and countervailing duties
