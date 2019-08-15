US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer shakes hands with China's Vice-Premier Liu He in Shanghai in July as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin looks on. Photo: AFP
Commerce chief Wilbur Ross says no date for next round of US-China talks
- Trump delayed some new duties without getting concessions from Beijing, commerce secretary says
- Next step in long-running negotiations is ‘perhaps another phone call in a couple of weeks’, Ross adds
Vice-Premier Liu He (right), US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (third left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (second left) agreed in Shanghai at the end of July that they would hold the next face-to-face meeting in Washington in September. Photo: AP
US-China trade war takes a breather as Beijing sees ‘positive signal’ in Donald Trump’s tariff delay
- Planned levies on many of the US$300 billion of Chinese products threatened to start in September have either been delayed or removed
- Vice-Premier Liu He talked with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, expressing ‘solemn representations’ over the tariffs
