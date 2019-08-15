A protester is overcome by tear gas near the Shum Shui Po police station in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s foreign minister call for dialogue to defuse Hong Kong tensions after China rejects EU statement on protests
- Germany and France ratchet up calls to settle Hong Kong unrest following reports that China has mobilised armed trucks on the other side of border
Protesters place a placard in the airport apologising for the trouble on Tuesday. Photo: Kimmy Chung
Hong Kong protesters apologise for disruption at airport, plan to suspend demonstrations
- Statement says they are ‘heartbroken and helpless’ over overreaction of some demonstrators, without mentioning specific incidents
- Two mainland Chinese men were assaulted on Tuesday night, while hundreds of flights have been cancelled over the past two days
