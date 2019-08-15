Channels

A protester is overcome by tear gas near the Shum Shui Po police station in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China

Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s foreign minister call for dialogue to defuse Hong Kong tensions after China rejects EU statement on protests

  • Germany and France ratchet up calls to settle Hong Kong unrest following reports that China has mobilised armed trucks on the other side of border
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 6:31am, 15 Aug, 2019

A protester is overcome by tear gas near the Shum Shui Po police station in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Protesters place a placard in the airport apologising for the trouble on Tuesday. Photo: Kimmy Chung
Politics

Hong Kong protesters apologise for disruption at airport, plan to suspend demonstrations

  • Statement says they are ‘heartbroken and helpless’ over overreaction of some demonstrators, without mentioning specific incidents
  • Two mainland Chinese men were assaulted on Tuesday night, while hundreds of flights have been cancelled over the past two days
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Sum Lok-kei  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 3:46am, 15 Aug, 2019

Protesters place a placard in the airport apologising for the trouble on Tuesday. Photo: Kimmy Chung
