Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pro-Hong Kong supporters hold signs during a rally at the Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain Station in Vancouver. Photo: AFP
China

Chinese embassy warns Canada to ‘immediately stop meddling’ in Hong Kong and China affairs

  • Statement from embassy in Ottawa follows joint statement from Canada and the European Union in defence of the ‘fundamental right of assembly’ in Hong Kong
Topic |   Anti-mainland China sentiments
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:43am, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-Hong Kong supporters hold signs during a rally at the Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain Station in Vancouver. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters stream past Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Three nights of tear gas-free protests as Hong Kong’s anti-government movement gives peace a chance

  • Organiser estimates 1.7 million at Sunday’s Victoria Park rally, though police estimate is much smaller
  • Government and police do not condemn the protest, although they note the disruption caused by hundreds of thousands taking over Hong Kong Island streets
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Phila Siu  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 2:52am, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters stream past Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.