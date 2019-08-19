Pro-Hong Kong supporters hold signs during a rally at the Broadway-City Hall SkyTrain Station in Vancouver. Photo: AFP
Chinese embassy warns Canada to ‘immediately stop meddling’ in Hong Kong and China affairs
- Statement from embassy in Ottawa follows joint statement from Canada and the European Union in defence of the ‘fundamental right of assembly’ in Hong Kong
Topic | Anti-mainland China sentiments
Protesters stream past Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: Robert Ng
Three nights of tear gas-free protests as Hong Kong’s anti-government movement gives peace a chance
- Organiser estimates 1.7 million at Sunday’s Victoria Park rally, though police estimate is much smaller
- Government and police do not condemn the protest, although they note the disruption caused by hundreds of thousands taking over Hong Kong Island streets
Topic | Hong Kong protests
