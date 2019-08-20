US Vice-President Mike Pence speaks to the media in Washington in January. Photo: AFP
Mike Pence urges China to respect Hong Kong laws amid protests
- US vice-president repeats Trump’s warning that it will be harder for United States to reach trade deal with Beijing if there is violence in city
Topic | Hong Kong protests
US Vice-President Mike Pence speaks to the media in Washington in January. Photo: AFP
Organisers said 1.7 million people took part in Sunday’s massive anti-government march in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump says Tiananmen Square-style crackdown in Hong Kong would harm trade talks
- President’s comments came as Washington and Beijing look to revive talks aimed at ending their trade war
- Sunday’s massive rally in Hong Kong marked an 11th consecutive weekend of unrest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Organisers said 1.7 million people took part in Sunday’s massive anti-government march in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg