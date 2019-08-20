Channels

US Vice-President Mike Pence speaks to the media in Washington in January. Photo: AFP
China

Mike Pence urges China to respect Hong Kong laws amid protests

  • US vice-president repeats Trump’s warning that it will be harder for United States to reach trade deal with Beijing if there is violence in city
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:46am, 20 Aug, 2019

Organisers said 1.7 million people took part in Sunday’s massive anti-government march in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Donald Trump says Tiananmen Square-style crackdown in Hong Kong would harm trade talks

  • President’s comments came as Washington and Beijing look to revive talks aimed at ending their trade war
  • Sunday’s massive rally in Hong Kong marked an 11th consecutive weekend of unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 11:39pm, 19 Aug, 2019

Organisers said 1.7 million people took part in Sunday’s massive anti-government march in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
