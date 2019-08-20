Channels

Small toy figures are seen in front of a Huawei and 5G network logo in this illustration picture taken in March. Photo: Reuters
China

Intelligence officials tackle Huawei’s power as Donald Trump’s decision is unclear

  • US experts ponder ‘nightmare scenario’ in which Chinese telecoms giant emerges as uncontested leader in 5G technology
  • Despite security concerns, president is considering using Huawei as bargaining chip in US trade war with Beijing
Updated: 2:12am, 20 Aug, 2019

US companies can continue to supply parts to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei after the Commerce Department extended a reprieve on its ban for a further 90 days. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Huawei wins 90-day reprieve on US supply ban, but affiliate blacklist expands

  • Commerce Department extends temporary general licence until November, but adds more Huawei affiliates to ban
  • Huawei says the move violates ‘the basic principles of free market competition’
Robert Delaney  

Meng Jing  

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 1:16am, 20 Aug, 2019

