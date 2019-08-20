Channels

A 2016 selfie provided by her family shows Zhang Yingying in a cap and gown for her graduate degree in environmental engineering from Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School. Photo: Zhang family via AP
China

Murdered Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying’s family to give US$20,000 reward to people who helped catch killer

  • Another US$30,000 will go towards fund in slain Chinese scholar’s name to help support international students in crisis
  • Money will come from GoFundMe campaign that raised more than US$161,000 from more than 3,500 people since her disappearance in June 2017
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:49am, 20 Aug, 2019

A 2016 selfie provided by her family shows Zhang Yingying in a cap and gown for her graduate degree in environmental engineering from Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School. Photo: Zhang family via AP
A photo of Zhang Yingying and a box with some of her possessions are seen at her memorial service in Savoy, Illinois, on Friday. Photo: The News-Gazette via AP
China

Slain Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying ‘always looked out for others’, family says as they hold US memorial

  • Daughter gave up scholarship to needier student and tutored those who were struggling in school, father Zhang Ronggao says
  • Relatives still clinging to hope her remains can be recovered despite news that they are buried deep in landfill after brutal murder
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:09am, 10 Aug, 2019

A photo of Zhang Yingying and a box with some of her possessions are seen at her memorial service in Savoy, Illinois, on Friday. Photo: The News-Gazette via AP
