Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei speaks during an interview at the company’s campus in Shenzhen on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei doesn’t want relief from US sanctions if it means China must make concessions in trade war

  • Ren says company cannot ask for favours that might hurt interests of country’s poor majority, despite Trump seeing telecoms giant as possible bargaining chip
  • Founder says firm unlikely to be removed from US trade blacklist, but is confident Huawei will do well without relying on American companies
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:14am, 21 Aug, 2019

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei speaks during an interview at the company's campus in Shenzhen on Tuesday. Photo: AP
The US government has granted Chinese telecoms gear maker Huawei Technologies, which is under Washington’s trade blacklist, another 90-day reprieve to buy major components from American hi-tech companies. Photo: AP
Big Tech

Caught in trade war, Huawei may seize 90-day US trade reprieve to plan next moves

  • US Commerce Department extends reprieve for Huawei until November 19
  • Analysts say only a comprehensive deal between US and China will return Huawei to normal operations
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Updated: 10:07am, 20 Aug, 2019

The US government has granted Chinese telecoms gear maker Huawei Technologies, which is under Washington’s trade blacklist, another 90-day reprieve to buy major components from American hi-tech companies. Photo: AP
