Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A courtroom sketch shows Zhang Yujing (left) at her court hearing in West Palm Beach, Florida, in April. Image: Daniel Pontet via AP
China

Mar-a-Lago intruder Zhang Yujing pleads to be freed from jail, as judge says she’s still ‘playing games’

  • Chinese national appears to have difficulty walking in court, crumples to one side in chair
  • Zhang refuses to answer judge when asked if she prefers jury or non-jury trial, saying she feels dizzy
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 6:20am, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A courtroom sketch shows Zhang Yujing (left) at her court hearing in West Palm Beach, Florida, in April. Image: Daniel Pontet via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A courtroom sketch depicts Zhang Yujing, charged with bluffing her way into US President Donald Trump's Florida resort, waiting for the start of her hearing in West Palm Beach in April. Image: Daniel Pontet via Reuters
China

Chinese Mar-a-Lago intruder Zhang Yujing ‘playing games with the court’, US judge says, as she refuses to answer questions out loud

  • Defendant accused of being intentionally difficult after judge is forced to describe her nods or smiles for the record
  • Trial pushed back to September after Zhang, who is representing herself, misses deadline to file documents
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 5:21am, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A courtroom sketch depicts Zhang Yujing, charged with bluffing her way into US President Donald Trump's Florida resort, waiting for the start of her hearing in West Palm Beach in April. Image: Daniel Pontet via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.