Plastic bags of fentanyl seized at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, in 2017. Photo: Reuters
US imposes sanctions on suspected Chinese fentanyl producers
- Three individuals and two companies are added to US Treasury Department list of entities whose US assets may be frozen
- US President Donald Trump recently accused Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of reneging on commitment to crack down on exports of the synthetic opioid
Topic | Fentanyl and other opioids
Plastic bags of fentanyl seized at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, in 2017. Photo: Reuters