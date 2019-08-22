Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Plastic bags of fentanyl seized at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, in 2017. Photo: Reuters
China

US imposes sanctions on suspected Chinese fentanyl producers

  • Three individuals and two companies are added to US Treasury Department list of entities whose US assets may be frozen
  • US President Donald Trump recently accused Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of reneging on commitment to crack down on exports of the synthetic opioid
Topic |   Fentanyl and other opioids
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 1:27am, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Plastic bags of fentanyl seized at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, in 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.