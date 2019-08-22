US President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after arriving at Louisville International Airport in Kentucky on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he’s ‘the chosen one’ to take on China over trade
- US president tells reporters his life would be easier if he had not started trade war with Beijing, but says he believes deal is still possible
- Congressional researchers warned that Trump’s tariffs will reduce US economic output by 0.3 per cent in 2020
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after arriving at Louisville International Airport in Kentucky on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Kent International chairman and CEO Arnold Kamler estimates that 30 per cent of the company’s annual production of 3 million bicycles will come from Cambodia, when a new factory opens at the end of 2019. Photo: Politico
Donald Trump’s trade war tariffs on China failing to bring jobs and manufacturing back to the US
- The US president promised tariffs on Chinese goods as part of the trade war would help bring jobs back to the United States
- But while firms are leaving China, it is the likes of Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Mexico, and Bangladesh that are benefiting the most
Topic | US-China trade war
Kent International chairman and CEO Arnold Kamler estimates that 30 per cent of the company’s annual production of 3 million bicycles will come from Cambodia, when a new factory opens at the end of 2019. Photo: Politico