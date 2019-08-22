Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is seen in a security video (left) on December 1 at the Vancouver airport, and outside the British Columbia Supreme Court on December 11 after being freed on bail. It was the first time she had been seen outside court since her arrest at the airport on a US extradition warrant. Photos: BC Supreme Court / CTV
Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers accuse Canadian officers of deception in fullest account of Huawei CFO’s airport arrest
- The defence says Meng was subjected to a lengthy border inspection that actually was an unlawful attempt to gather evidence in the US case against her
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Video footage showing the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver International Airport is part of a court-ordered release of information on the extradition case. Photo: Handout
Canada judge releases video of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou being searched at Vancouver airport before arrest
- Documents filed by Meng’s counsel released for ‘maximum transparency’
- Lawyer seeking Huawei executive’s extradition to US must file submissions by September 17
