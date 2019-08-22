The indictment says Feng “Franklin” Tao fraudulently received more than US$37,000 in salary from the Energy Department and National Science Foundation.
US charges Kansas researcher Feng ‘Franklin’ Tao over ties to Chinese university
- Associate professor allegedly concealed that he was working full-time for Fuzhou University while conducting research funded by US government
- Indictment comes amid increased concern by US officials about the risk from China to US universities
The University of Pittsburgh campus. Photo: Handout
Three more US universities pledge support for Chinese-American scientists caught in growing web of suspicion
- ‘Researchers, particularly immigrants and visitors from China, have been the target of aggressive investigations and public sanctions,’ a chancellor writes
- Pitt, Caltech and Johns Hopkins join Yale, MIT and others in condemning ‘government mistrust’
