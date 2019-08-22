Channels

The indictment says Feng “Franklin” Tao fraudulently received more than US$37,000 in salary from the Energy Department and National Science Foundation.
China

US charges Kansas researcher Feng ‘Franklin’ Tao over ties to Chinese university

  • Associate professor allegedly concealed that he was working full-time for Fuzhou University while conducting research funded by US government
  • Indictment comes amid increased concern by US officials about the risk from China to US universities
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:54am, 22 Aug, 2019

The University of Pittsburgh campus. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Three more US universities pledge support for Chinese-American scientists caught in growing web of suspicion

  • ‘Researchers, particularly immigrants and visitors from China, have been the target of aggressive investigations and public sanctions,’ a chancellor writes
  • Pitt, Caltech and Johns Hopkins join Yale, MIT and others in condemning ‘government mistrust’
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 11:32pm, 25 Jul, 2019

