The infusion of venture capital from Chinese and American investors into the other nation’s start-ups is slowing. Photo: AP
China

Start-ups are caught in middle of US-China tech cold war as investors pull back

  • Chinese venture capital investment in the US plummets amid more stringent regulations in Washington along with a slowdown of China’s economy
  • The trade war and other tensions are starting to affect early-stage investment patterns and start-up innovation
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Updated: 10:45pm, 22 Aug, 2019

The infusion of venture capital from Chinese and American investors into the other nation’s start-ups is slowing. Photo: AP
The trade war has propelled the decoupling of the US and Chinese economies. Photo: Reuters
China Business

US-China cross-border investments hit 5-year low as decoupling deepens amid trade war

  • Investment between the US and China plunged 18 per cent to US$13 billion in the first six months of 2019, report says
  • The study was conducted by the Rhodium Group and the National Committee on US-China Relations
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Updated: 11:08pm, 1 Aug, 2019

The trade war has propelled the decoupling of the US and Chinese economies. Photo: Reuters
