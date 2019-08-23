Channels

American and Chinese flags displayed on a trishaw in Beijing in September 2018. Photo: AP
China

European officials draft radical plan to take on US and Chinese tech companies

  • In addition to Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook, leaked document lists Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent as firms Europe needs to rival
  • To counter Trump’s trade actions, EU officials are proposing to unilaterally slap tariffs on the United States
Updated: 6:18am, 23 Aug, 2019

Small toy figures are seen in front of a Huawei and 5G network logo in this illustration picture taken in March. Photo: Reuters
China

Intelligence officials tackle Huawei’s power as Donald Trump’s decision is unclear

  • US experts ponder ‘nightmare scenario’ in which Chinese telecoms giant emerges as uncontested leader in 5G technology
  • Despite security concerns, president is considering using Huawei as bargaining chip in US trade war with Beijing
Updated: 2:12am, 20 Aug, 2019

