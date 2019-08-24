Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Trader John Panin (centre) works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China

Dow sinks 400 points as Donald Trump responds to fresh tariffs from China

  • President ‘orders’ US companies to look for alternatives to doing business in China
  • UPS, FedEx and Amazon stocks drop after Trump tells them to block fentanyl deliveries
Topic |   Stocks
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:10am, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Trader John Panin (centre) works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
China has announced new tariffs on US goods. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China announces fresh tariffs on US$75 billion of US products

  • Beijing to raise tariffs on items originating in the US from 5 per cent to 10 per cent in two batches
  • Trump responded by “ordering” US companies to look for alternatives to China
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 12:46am, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

China has announced new tariffs on US goods. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.