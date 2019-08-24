Trader John Panin (centre) works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Dow sinks 400 points as Donald Trump responds to fresh tariffs from China
- President ‘orders’ US companies to look for alternatives to doing business in China
- UPS, FedEx and Amazon stocks drop after Trump tells them to block fentanyl deliveries
Topic | Stocks
China has announced new tariffs on US goods. Photo: AFP
China announces fresh tariffs on US$75 billion of US products
- Beijing to raise tariffs on items originating in the US from 5 per cent to 10 per cent in two batches
- Trump responded by “ordering” US companies to look for alternatives to China
Topic | US-China relations
