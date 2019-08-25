China is the world’s biggest producer of rare earths. Photo: Reuters
China’s rare earth magnet exports to US rise despite trade war threats
- Chinese producers have threatened to restrict sales to the United States but last months customs data shows sales to the US increased last month
Topic | Rare Earths
A front-end loader moves material inside the open pit at Molycorp's Mountain Pass Rare Earth facility in Mountain Pass, California, on June 29, 2015. Photo: Reuters
Trump’s military rare earths drive opens doors for new US mines amid threats of China supply cut
- US president trying to cut heavy reliance of country on China’s rare earths for military equipment
- Rare earths have become a flashpoint in the US-China trade war
Topic | US-China trade war
