Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pope Francis waves to worshipers as he speaks from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square. Photo: AFP
China

Pope Francis gives approval for first Chinese bishop to be consecrated after landmark naming deal

  • Vatican confirmed Monsignor Antonio Yao Shun had received a papal mandate to become bishop of Jining, in Inner Mongolia
Topic |   Religion in China
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:52am, 28 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pope Francis waves to worshipers as he speaks from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.