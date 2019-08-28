Pope Francis waves to worshipers as he speaks from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square. Photo: AFP
Pope Francis gives approval for first Chinese bishop to be consecrated after landmark naming deal
- Vatican confirmed Monsignor Antonio Yao Shun had received a papal mandate to become bishop of Jining, in Inner Mongolia
Topic | Religion in China
