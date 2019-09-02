Chinese giant panda Meng Meng has given birth to twins at Berlin zoo, the first pandas to be born in Germany. Photo: EPA-EFE
Double happiness for Berlin as resident panda gives birth to twins
- Germany welcomes first panda cubs born in the country
- Zoo reports mother and babies doing well and in good health
Giant panda Bei Bei with his frozen birthday cake at the Smithsonian National Zoo. Photo: AFP
US National Zoo’s giant panda Bei Bei turns four, soon to depart for China
- The roly-poly black-and-white bear was treated to a colourful frozen cake made of fruit, carrots, sweet potatoes, sugar cane and bamboo
- He will soon be shipped to China, under the terms of the ‘loan agreement’ that all giant pandas are subject to worldwide
