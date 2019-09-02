Channels

Chinese giant panda Meng Meng has given birth to twins at Berlin zoo, the first pandas to be born in Germany. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Double happiness for Berlin as resident panda gives birth to twins

  • Germany welcomes first panda cubs born in the country
  • Zoo reports mother and babies doing well and in good health
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:22pm, 2 Sep, 2019

Giant panda Bei Bei with his frozen birthday cake at the Smithsonian National Zoo. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US National Zoo’s giant panda Bei Bei turns four, soon to depart for China

  • The roly-poly black-and-white bear was treated to a colourful frozen cake made of fruit, carrots, sweet potatoes, sugar cane and bamboo
  • He will soon be shipped to China, under the terms of the ‘loan agreement’ that all giant pandas are subject to worldwide
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:18pm, 23 Aug, 2019

