China’s state-led economic model has defied conventional theory. Its economy has recently slowed. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economic prospects are less promising than Japan’s or South Korea’s at similar stages, US think tank says
- Country needs tough reforms to boost economic growth and avoid ‘middle-income trap’, report says
- Amid trade war and teetering economy, China’s ‘economic miracle’ stalls
Vice-Premier Liu He chaired the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Commission on Sunday. Photo: AFP
China in new growth push to fight prolonged US trade war, top policy body indicates
- Financial Stability and Development Commission, chaired by Vice-Premier Liu He, says Beijing is ready to step up help for the growth amid escalated trade tensions
- But there is no indication that it will engage in all-out stimulus to support the economy despite latest round of tariffs from US President Donald Trump
