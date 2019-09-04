Channels

China’s state-led economic model has defied conventional theory. Its economy has recently slowed. Photo: Xinhua
China

China’s economic prospects are less promising than Japan’s or South Korea’s at similar stages, US think tank says

  • Country needs tough reforms to boost economic growth and avoid ‘middle-income trap’, report says
  • Amid trade war and teetering economy, China’s ‘economic miracle’ stalls
Topic |   China economy
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 8:45pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Vice-Premier Liu He chaired the meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Commission on Sunday. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China in new growth push to fight prolonged US trade war, top policy body indicates

  • Financial Stability and Development Commission, chaired by Vice-Premier Liu He, says Beijing is ready to step up help for the growth amid escalated trade tensions
  • But there is no indication that it will engage in all-out stimulus to support the economy despite latest round of tariffs from US President Donald Trump
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 11:03pm, 3 Sep, 2019

