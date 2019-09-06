Channels

A United Airlines plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport in March 2018. Photo: Reuters
China

Nine Chinese students from Arizona State University detained at Los Angeles airport and sent back to China

  • School officials demand to know why students were ‘deemed inadmissible’ despite having visas
  • All students affected were undergrads, including at least one engineer, one student studying supply-chain management and some life sciences majors
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Tribune News Service  

Updated: 1:39am, 6 Sep, 2019

The Chinese embassy has sent an open letter to students at the start of the academic year. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Chinese embassy in US urges students to ‘tell China’s story well’ and help to build bridges

  • Message to mark start of academic year also tells Chinese citizens studying in America to work to promote greater understanding at time of heightened tensions
  • Students told they are ‘representatives of this generation of Chinese youth’
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 1:31am, 5 Sep, 2019

