A United Airlines plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport in March 2018. Photo: Reuters
Nine Chinese students from Arizona State University detained at Los Angeles airport and sent back to China
- School officials demand to know why students were ‘deemed inadmissible’ despite having visas
- All students affected were undergrads, including at least one engineer, one student studying supply-chain management and some life sciences majors
The Chinese embassy has sent an open letter to students at the start of the academic year. Photo: AFP
Chinese embassy in US urges students to ‘tell China’s story well’ and help to build bridges
- Message to mark start of academic year also tells Chinese citizens studying in America to work to promote greater understanding at time of heightened tensions
- Students told they are ‘representatives of this generation of Chinese youth’
