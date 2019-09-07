Chinese and US flags flutter in ahead of trade talks in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Could US-China talks lead to a deal? Don’t count on it before 2020
- As senior officials prepare for another round of trade negotiations in October, there are signs that Beijing and Washington may dig in rather than compromise
International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath (second right) did not repeat the a recent evaluation that the weaker yuan exchange rate remained in line with China’s economic fundamentals, in contrast to the US assessment. Photo: Xinhua
China, US urged to ease trade war tensions that are ‘weighing on’ global commerce, says IMF chief economist
- Gita Gopinath, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) chief economist, said in Beijing on Friday that ‘there has been weakness in trade across the board’
- The IMF has already revised down China’s 2019 growth projection by 0.1 percentage points to 6.2 per cent and global growth by 0.1 percentage points to 3.2 per cent
