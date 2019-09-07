Channels

Apple confirmed on Friday that China’s Uygurs had been the target of attacks due to iPhone security flaws. Photo: AFP
China

Apple says China’s Uygurs targeted in iPhone attack but disputes Google’s description of ‘en masse’ hack

  • Apple said the attack ‘was narrowly focused’ and affected ‘fewer than a dozen websites that focus on content related to the Uygur community’
  • Apple also said it fixed the issue in February, within 10 days of being notified by Google
Topic |   Apple
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:35am, 7 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Apple confirmed on Friday that China’s Uygurs had been the target of attacks due to iPhone security flaws. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese hackers compromised telecoms operators in countries including Kazakhstan, Turkey, India, Thailand and Malaysia, the sources said. Photo: Reuters
Asia

Chinese hackers broke into Asian telecoms networks to spy on Uygur travellers: sources

  • The hacks are part of a wider cyber-espionage campaign targeting ‘high-value individuals’ such as diplomats and foreign military personnel, the sources said
  • Telecoms operators in countries including India, Thailand and Malaysia were compromised, they added
Topic |   Computer hackers
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:00am, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese hackers compromised telecoms operators in countries including Kazakhstan, Turkey, India, Thailand and Malaysia, the sources said. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
