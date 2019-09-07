Apple confirmed on Friday that China’s Uygurs had been the target of attacks due to iPhone security flaws. Photo: AFP
Apple says China’s Uygurs targeted in iPhone attack but disputes Google’s description of ‘en masse’ hack
- Apple said the attack ‘was narrowly focused’ and affected ‘fewer than a dozen websites that focus on content related to the Uygur community’
- Apple also said it fixed the issue in February, within 10 days of being notified by Google
Chinese hackers compromised telecoms operators in countries including Kazakhstan, Turkey, India, Thailand and Malaysia, the sources said. Photo: Reuters
Chinese hackers broke into Asian telecoms networks to spy on Uygur travellers: sources
- The hacks are part of a wider cyber-espionage campaign targeting ‘high-value individuals’ such as diplomats and foreign military personnel, the sources said
- Telecoms operators in countries including India, Thailand and Malaysia were compromised, they added
