Grant Kimberley, a sixth-generation soybean farmer and marketing director of the Iowa Soybean Association, operates a seeding machine at his family farm in Maxwell, Iowa, in April. Photo: Xinhua
China offers to make US farm purchases as officials prepare for trade talks
- Offer could be contingent on US easing export restrictions on Huawei and delaying October 1 tariff increase
- Depending on how negotiations proceed, Trump is also considering delaying another round of tariffs set for December 2015
US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House. Without a trade agreement, the US is on track to increase tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese imports next month. Photo: Reuters
More Fortune 500 companies worried about impact of Donald Trump’s China trade war strategy, US Chamber of Commerce says
- Forty-three per cent of Fortune 500 firms – up from 30 per cent at the start of the year – have shown concern about US president’s tariff battle with China
- Tariffs may be at point where they ‘seriously’ hurt companies, consumers and the wider economy, report says
