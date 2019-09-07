Channels

Western Canadian canola fields surrounding an oil pump jack are seen in full bloom in rural Alberta, Canada, in July. Photo: Reuters
China

Canada takes first formal step to challenge China’s canola ban at WTO

  • Move comes as Ottawa complains of ‘not seeing progress fast enough’ after engaging with Beijing ‘at multiple levels’
  • China blocked all imports of Canadian canola seed in March amid dispute over detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
Topic |   Canada
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:54am, 7 Sep, 2019


Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang. Photo: Kyodo
United States & Canada

China asks for ‘immediate release’ of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou as Canada appoints new envoy to China

  • ‘We urge the Canadian side to reflect on its mistakes … and immediately release Meng Wanzhou and let her return safely,’ Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang
  • Geng said he hopes new ambassador Dominic Barton can play an active role in returning ties between China and Canada to a ‘normal track’
Topic |   Diplomacy
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:06am, 6 Sep, 2019


