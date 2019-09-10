Channels

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks to reporters outside the White House on Monday. Photo: Reuters
China

Steven Mnuchin says currency will be a focus of next round of China talks

  • US treasury secretary says he expects governor of People’s Bank of China to be in Washington for negotiations in October
  • Treasury Department took rare step of designating China as a currency manipulator in August amid trade war escalation
Updated: 2:33am, 10 Sep, 2019

China’s forex reserves rose by US$3.5 billion in August. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s foreign exchange reserves up US$3.5 billion in August despite yuan drop

  • Total rises beyond analysts’ forecasts to US$3.1072 trillion, according to central bank figures released on Saturday
  • Increase from July due to stable balance of international payments and generally stable economic growth, regulator says
Topic |   China economy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:45am, 9 Sep, 2019

