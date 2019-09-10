Zhang Yujing in a photo posted on her social media account.
Mar-a-Lago intruder Zhang Yujing’s trial off to rocky start with argument over underwear
- Defendant tells judge she wore prison garb instead of civilian clothes for jury selection because she didn’t have any undergarments
- Calling Zhang ‘obviously unprepared’, judge urges her to use public defender instead of representing herself in court
Topic | Chinese overseas
Undated photograph taken from Zhang Yujing's account on the Chinese social media platform Renren. Photo: Renren
Naive tourist? Bumbling spy? Months after her arrest at Mar-a-Lago, Zhang Yujing remains a cipher
- Zhang, expected to appear next week in federal court on charges that carry up to six years in prison, is representing herself
- The Shanghai native with a financial services background may have been an ‘unwitting asset’ of Chinese intelligence, a former FBI agent says
Topic | Donald Trump
