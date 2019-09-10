Channels

Zhang Yujing in a photo posted on her social media account.
China

Mar-a-Lago intruder Zhang Yujing’s trial off to rocky start with argument over underwear

  • Defendant tells judge she wore prison garb instead of civilian clothes for jury selection because she didn’t have any undergarments
  • Calling Zhang ‘obviously unprepared’, judge urges her to use public defender instead of representing herself in court
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 4:07am, 10 Sep, 2019

Zhang Yujing in a photo posted on her social media account.
Undated photograph taken from Zhang Yujing's account on the Chinese social media platform Renren. Photo: Renren
United States & Canada

Naive tourist? Bumbling spy? Months after her arrest at Mar-a-Lago, Zhang Yujing remains a cipher

  • Zhang, expected to appear next week in federal court on charges that carry up to six years in prison, is representing herself
  • The Shanghai native with a financial services background may have been an ‘unwitting asset’ of Chinese intelligence, a former FBI agent says
Topic |   Donald Trump
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Sarah Blaskey  

Meng Jing  

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 10:05pm, 6 Sep, 2019

Undated photograph taken from Zhang Yujing's account on the Chinese social media platform Renren. Photo: Renren
