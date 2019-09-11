Undated photograph taken from Zhang Yujing's account on the Chinese social media platform Renren. Photo: Renren
Zhang Yujing acted ‘weird’ at Mar-a-Lago, prompting receptionist to call Secret Service
- Ariela Grumaz realised Zhang had never been to US president’s club before when she started shooting phone video of resort’s ornate lobby
- Zhang disappeared into women’s bathroom when agent spoke to her, where Grumaz then found her texting on phone
Zhang Yujing in a photo posted on her social media account.
Mar-a-Lago intruder Zhang Yujing’s trial off to rocky start with argument over underwear
- Defendant tells judge she wore prison garb instead of civilian clothes for jury selection because she didn’t have any undergarments
- Calling Zhang ‘obviously unprepared’, judge urges her to use public defender instead of representing herself in court
